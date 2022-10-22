Alfalfa Sprouts For most of his 6 months, Alfalfa’s lived at the shelter. She’s not too sure about humans yet (and honestly, some days we don’t blame her) but thanks to the Friends of Strays volunteers, she’s learning how to trust the right people. Her new human will help build her confidence, so that means her new human is loving and patient. Are you her the person who can help Alfalfa sprout? (Also, someone’s paid her adoption fee in advance, so if you adopt her, you can don’t have to pay for her adoption –but you can make a donation to help pay for another pet’s adoption!)

For more information on adopting a cat, or to donate, reach out to the shelter directly. Friends of Strays, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org.