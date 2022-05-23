St. Pete Man Arrested in Clam Bayou Fatal Shooting

St. Petersburg Police  arrived at the scene near the Clam Bayou Nature Preserve in St. Petersburg shortly after 7:30 a.m. on May 21, where they found a man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. They have arrested James White, pictured, in connection with the shooting.
Police arrested a 25-year-old man May 21 in connection with a fatal shooting near the Clam Bayou Nature Preserve in St. Petersburg.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said they arrested James White, 25, in relation to the shooting death of Marcus Nilsen, 29, on 34th Avenue South the morning of May 21.

Police said White shot Nilsen during an altercation at White’s residence at 4052 34th Avenue South.

Cops arrived at the scene near the Clam Bayou preserve shortly after 7:30 a.m., where they found Nilsen suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

Police have not yet disclosed specific charges brought against White.

The case is under investigation.

by Mike Sunnucks

