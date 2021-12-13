St. Pete Man Charged with DUI Manslaughter

A St. Petersburg man faces DUI manslaughter charges after a Saturday (Dec. 11) night crash killed a woman on a bicycle on 49th Street in Pinellas Park.

Anthony Messina Jr., 31, was arrested after his vehicle struck a bicycle operated by Jacqueline Hearns on 49th Street North near U.S. 19. at approximately 11:30 p.m., according to Pinellas Park Police.

Hearns, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Messina lives in the Disston Heights neighborhood, according to police records. Hearns is from Pinellas Park, according to police

According to police, Messina “displayed signs of alcohol impairment” and was arrested on DUI manslaughter charges.