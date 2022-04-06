St. Pete Man Faces Attempted for Shooting Relative

Larry Brown faces attempted murder and drug charges.
A 41-year-old St. Petersburg man faces an attempted second-degree murder charge for allegedly shooting a relative on Tuesday, March, 29.

The alleged shooter, Larry Brown, also faces drug charges related to fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine, according to court records.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said someone dropped off a 39-year-old man at Bayfront’s emergency room just before 3 a.m.; the man had multiple gunshot wounds. The hospital admitted him in critical but stable condition.

The shooting allegedly occurred on Burlington Avenue North near 41st Street North and 2nd Avenue North.
Police arrested Larry Brown, 41, for the alleged shooting, and on the drug charges.

Police say he Brown’s related to the victim and the two had allegedly argued before the shooting.

Police did not disclose additional information on the dispute or relationship.

