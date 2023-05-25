St. Pete Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Motorcycle Crash

A St. Pete man operating a motorcycle died in a hit-and-run crash. Afternoon when a Jeep Grand Cherokee turned into the path of his Honda motorcycle, the St. Pete man died near the Gulfport-St. Petersburg line.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said Jonathan Hughes, 57, of St. Petersburg, was traveling westbound on 22nd Avenue South. The white Jeep failed to yield and turned into the motorcycle’s path, approaching 45th Street South.

Hughes died instantly.

“The Jeep left the scene of the crash,” according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

St. Petersburg Police Department located the Jeep over the weekend.

On May 16, Jakil Powell, 21, of St. Pete, turned himself in to police. St. Petersburg Police Department charged him with leaving the scene of fatal crash.

If you are involved in a crash, stay at the scene of the crash. Call 911 or St. Petersburg Police Department’s non-emergency number 727-893-7780.

When the current owners purchased The Gabber Newspaper in 2020, they made many changes. In October 2020, they changed policies on how The Gabber Newspaper handles crime reporting. Take a look at why we made that change.