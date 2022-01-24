St. Pete Man Killed in One-Car Crash on I-275

A St. Petersburg man was killed in an early morning car crash on Interstate 275 on Sunday, Jan. 23.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports the fatal accident occurred on southbound Interstate 275, near exit 21, near 24th Street and 9th Avenue South.

The vehicle was traveling at the high rate of speed at 3:40 a.m. when the driver lost control and the car veered into the shoulder of the interstate, according to FHP.

“Once on the shoulder (the vehicle) collided with a guardrail, continued through a ditch and struck a tree before coming to final rest. (The driver) suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash,” FHP wrote in its accident report. No other cars were involved in the crash, according to FHP.

FHP identified the driver only as a 32-year-old man from St. Petersburg.

The driver did not have on a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the accident report.