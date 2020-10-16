St. Pete Offers Help for Small Business

It’s been a rough year for small businesses, but St. Pete is looking to help.

The City of St. Petersburg officially designated the week of October 19 to 23 as Small Business Week, offering a variety of resources for local entrepreneurs.

Hosted by The Greenhouse, St. Pete’s business counseling, training, networking, growth assistance organization, the week-long event aims to celebrate “local business growth and diverse voices in entrepreneurship,” according to a release from the city of October 16.

“Locally-owned businesses play a central role in creating a healthy community and are a tool for economic mobility, opportunity creation and expanding prosperity in addition to being among the best engines for job creation,” says the city.

The event will feature webinars, video conferences, free giveaways, a startup pitch competition, and more resources for businesses. Organizers also intend to highlight “outstanding entrepreneurs, small business owners and small business champions around St. Pete.”

The Greenhouse will host a series of events:

Monday, October 19 – Small Biz Week Kickoff

Tuesday, October 20 – Capacity Building for Businesses: A Series of Virtual Webinars

Wednesday, October 21 – Startup Mic Drop: Connection and Pitch Competition for Local Startups

Thursday, October 22 – #StpeteSupportsHer: Women in Small Business Awareness

Friday, October 23 – Diversity in Business

For more, including event times and registration, visit stpetegreenhouse.com/smallbizweek.

Follow St. Pete Greenhouse on Twitter or Facebook for updates.