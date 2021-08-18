St. Pete Offers Month of Free Parking for Vaccine

Need a place to park? The City of St. Petersburg is offering free downtown parking for those who get a COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up event this weekend.

“Poke and Park,” is on Sunday, August 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Petersburg City Hall, 175 5th St. N.

The one-day program aims to incentivize the vaccine amidst record high numbers of COVID cases in Pinellas.

“We have a desire to see more people vaccinated in the city,” said city communications director Ben Kirby. “We’re trying to be as reactive as possible to drive that percentage up.”

Only the first 500 attendees will receive a voucher for one garage in the downtown area.

Those who have already been vaccinated are not eligible for a voucher.

Need a vaccine but don’t need downtown parking? Beat the line and find a free shot here.

