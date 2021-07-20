St. Pete Offers Small Business Relief

The City of St. Petersburg recently announced a small business grant package totalling $2,536,000 in funds for business owners struggling during the pandemic.
Dubbed the St. Pete Small Business Resilience + Retention Incentive Package, this program is funded by the City’s Fighting Chance Funds and a portion of CARES Act Funding received by Pinellas County.
“In response to the drastic change in the business environment stemming from the pandemic, the City of St. Petersburg has developed a new non-profit and small business incentive package in support of the sustained success of St. Pete’s health, local economy, and cultural landscape,” the city announced in a press release on Monday, July 19.
Businesses can apply for a grant from $2,500 to $20,000 and must choose one of the four programs.
Applications for the grants are open until the funds are exhausted, the city confirmed.
The Options
- Business Support Organizations Program, launches August 4, 8 a.m. Provides a one time grant to organizations that provided support to businesses affected by the Coronavirus.
- Non-Profit Event Host Organizations Program, launches August 4, 8 a.m. Varying monetary support for large-scale, signature arts and cultural events that were postponed, down-sized or canceled amid COVID-19 restrictions.
- Small Business Retention and Restoration Microfund Program, launches August 4, 8 a.m. A single $10,000 grant to reimburse general pandemic-related business expenses.
- Arts and Culture Business and Performance Program, launches September 1. Support for independent galleries and art spaces in the St. Petersburg community.
Find more information and application forms here.