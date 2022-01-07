St. Pete Officer-Involved Shooting Lawful & Proper

A regional police task force says an October shooting involving a St. Petersburg Police Department officer was “lawful and proper under the circumstances.”

The Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force released findings Wednesday related to the Oct. 20 shooting of Christopher Tonsel, 17.

Tonsel was injured in the shooting and has recovered, according to police.

SPPD Officer Leighton Williams and his K9 arrived after police received a call of a young man arguing and striking a woman near 25th Street and 13th Avenue South.

The witness who called police also reported seeing a gun in Tonsel’s pocket, according to the police task force headed by Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.

Police say they recovered a semi-automatic pistol that belonged to Tonsel.

He was struck in the ribcage by the single shot fired by the SPPD officer, according to the police report.

Tonsel faces weapons and assaulting a police officer charges related to the incident which was reported by a city maintenance worker.

He allegedly assaulted a female acquaintance and allegedly took $90 from her after seeing photos on her phone of her with another male, according to the police report.

His attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

In the video, Williams told Tonsel to ‘”Get on the ground. Let me see your hands. Put the gun down.” According to the report.”Tonsel did not comply and Officer Williams fired one shot, injuring Tonsel.”

The Sheriff’s Office also released body camera footage of the shooting again Wednesday.

Gualtieri communicated the findings in the shooting to St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Williams.