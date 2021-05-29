St. Pete One Step Closer to Trop Development

The Tropicana Field Redevelopment project is one step closer to reality.

On Thursday, May 28, the City of St. Petersburg released a statement confirming that Mayor Rick Kriseman had narrowed the Tropicana Field redevelopment proposals to two firms: Midtown Development and Sugar Hill Community Partners, JMA Ventures.

“All four finalists have impressive visions for the site and the experience to execute this generational project,” the release quoted the mayor, “but I believe the Midtown and Sugar Hill proposals best reflect the community’s desires and that these firms are well-positioned to provide additional details and ultimately transform this site.”

The release stated that the city would further engage the public on the proposals. The Gabber will publish details on public involvement as they become available.

In a virtual town hall on April 22, the NAACP gave top marks the the Sugar Hill Community Partners proposal. Learn more about the project, as well as the two shortlisted proposals here.

