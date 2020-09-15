St. Pete Opera: Out of the Hall, Into the Streets

For many folks, going to the opera conjures images of formal wear, chandeliers, grand music halls with acoustics for miles. Gathering indoors – in places cozy or considerable – is not a thing these days, but St. Pete’s scrappy powerhouse of an opera company is not about to let social distancing keep a good tenor (or soprano, or baritone) down.

St. Petersburg Opera Company is introducing two new series in September, doing their part to ensure classical music does not go on permanent hiatus. How about POPera? Mobile, outdoor, popup opera is a thing that exists in St. Pete now, thanks to SPO and its sponsors.

At a series of outdoor locations around town – including Westminster Suncoast, the Museum of Fine Arts, St. Pete Side Lot and The Palladium at St. Pete College – opera aficionados and newbies alike can unfold their own chairs and take a seat at least six-feet apart from other attendees to watch singers perform selections from a variety of beloved operas with little more than piano accompaniment.

In addition to popup events, SPO is launching its eight-week Artist Recital Series on September 25. Every two weeks a new artist recounts their personal journey through song in a one-hour performance viewable live online or in-person at the SPO’s Opera Central, 2145 1st Ave. S. For in-person attendees, seating will be cabaret-table style. (Currently, masks are required only when not seated; temperature checks will done at the door.)

For those who would rather tune into online, ticket-holders get YouTube links the day of the premier. Folks can watch at any time, and as many times as they like, for up to two weeks following the premier.

Find more on all upcoming SPO events at stpeteopera.org.