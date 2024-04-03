The Gabber Newspaper Logo
St. Pete Pier Marketplace Announced New Hours

by Cameron Healy

a girl at the gulf planks booth at the st pete pier marketplace
St. Pete Pier Marketplace announced its new spring and summer hours. Shop from more than 20 vendors selling unique items.
Photo courtesy of the St. Pete Pier

To reach the end of the St. Pete Pier, visitors must travel through an enchanted walkway. One white tent after another with crafty vendors and impressive merchants at the entrance of the tourist destination. Shopping addicts may call this a trap, but it is simply the Pier’s Marketplace. 

The St. Pete Pier announced the marketplace’s 2024 spring and summer hours. For the spring changes, the St. Pete Pier Marketplace opens Thursday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (through May 31.) However, the summer hours are from June 1 to Aug. 31. During those months, the marketplace opens Friday to Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

More than 20 independent vendors sell unique items such as apparel, handmade jewelry, plants, specialty treats, and other goodies. 

St. Pete Pier, 600 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. 727-822-7437, stpetepier.org.

