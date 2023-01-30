St. Pete Police Chief Condemns Fatal Beating of Tyre Nichols (Video)

St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway issued a statement Jan. 28, condemning the Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols.

Five Memphis Police Department officers face second-degree murder and other charges related to Jan. 7 beatdown of Nichols. The 29-year-old man died Jan. 10 from his injuries.

“After reviewing the disturbing video of Tyre Nichols, first, I want to extend my sincere condolences to his family and friends. I strongly condemn the actions of the five Memphis police officers. Their brutality was inexcusable and should be denounced by law enforcement officers around the nation,” Holloway said.

“I want to assure our residents that the Memphis officers do not represent the men and women of the St. Petersburg Police Department,” he added. “We will continue to train our officers on communication and de-escalation skills. Unfortunately, the cruel actions of these few severely damage the work being done by honorable officers to build trust in our community and around the nation.”

The city of Memphis released four videos Friday showing the police pulling over Nichols and an attempt by him to flee officers and a brutal, turned deadly beatdown by those officers.