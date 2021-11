St. Petersburg police announced the passing of Titan, one of the department’s police dogs.

“After a cancer diagnosis, he crossed the rainbow bridge to doggy heaven on Monday,” the police department said in a statement Nov. 30.

Titan worked for the St. Petersburg Police Department for five years. The dog was shot while trying to apprehend a suspect in March 2019. A police officer was also shot in that incident.

K-9 Titan returned to duty in October 2019 after surgery and rehabilitation.

