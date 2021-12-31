St. Pete Police Investigate Multiple Shootings

St. Petersburg police are investigating three shootings – one of them fatal.

Two of the shootings occurred on Thursday, Dec. 30 and the fatal shooting happened Wednesday, Dec. 29, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

The Dec. 30 shootings were reported in the Coquina Key area and in the parking lot of a market on 16th Street South.

Police responded to a shooting at approximately 5 p.m. on Dec. 30 near Coquina Key Park.

“When officers arrived, they learned the victim had left the scene in a private vehicle. A short time later, the victim contacted police from another location,” according to SPPD.

The man has non-life threatening injuries and police continue to investigate the shooting.

Another shooting happened the same day at 9:45 p.m. near 16th Street and 14th Avenue South.

A man “was walking in the rear parking lot of the Ana Food Store,1401 16th St. S., when another man approached him. There was an altercation and the man shot the victim,” according to a report from St. Petersburg Police.

He is being treated for critical injuries at a local hospital.

St. Petersburg police say nothing indicates a connection between the two Dec. 30 shootings.

Homicide detectives also continue to investigate the killing of Qareeb Muhammad, 47.

Muhammad was fatally shot the morning of Dec. 29 in a vacant lot near 21st Street and 17th Avenue South. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information related to that case.