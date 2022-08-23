The burned remains of 31-year-old woman were found In St. Petersburg after a fire on Aug. 18.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded at approximately 12:42 a.m. to a fire in the alley behind 2920 Emerson Avenue South east of 34th Street (US 19).

After extinguishing the fire, firefighters found “a burned body in the alleyway”, according to the fire department. St. Petersburg Police Department detectives identified the fire victim as Heather Elizabeth Olmstead, 31.

Police and court records show Olmstead lived in Gulfport as recently as 2021. More recent legal records show that she lived in Clearwater.

St. Pete police detectives want information on the fatal fire.

