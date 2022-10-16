A dead body found in a St. Petersburg park has been identified, and the death determined a suicide.

The St. Petersburg Police Department found an unidentified body in Dell Homes Park on Oct. 6; the park is at 22nd Street South near Lake Maggiore.

On Oct. 11, SPPD identified the body as that of Tyrone Wilson McKenzie Jr, 19.

Relatives had reported him missing on Oct. 5. He was last seen by his family on Sept. 27.

“A gun was found with his body,” SPPD said in a statement. Detectives determined the 19-year-old’s death a suicide.