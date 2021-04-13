St. Pete Pride Is On, Minus the Parade 

Unlike previous people-packed St. Petersburg Pride events, 2021 Pride will be spread out throughout the month of June to avoid crowds and maintain social distancing.

“It was a challenge to spread out over space and time,” said St. Petersburg Pride Director Nathan Bruemmer. “We are doing just that by celebrating all month long.”

There will be no traditional parade, but a rainbow run, fireworks, the official flag raising and more will commence throughout St. Petersburg.

The main Pride parade event in 2019 saw 265,000 attendees – a number that is not feasible in a pandemic.

“We have a lot of confidence that they are going to be able to do it right,” said St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman at a Monday, April 12, press conference.

The Itinerary

Official Pride Flag Raising: Tuesday, June 1 at 10 a.m., City Hall

PrideFest Kickoff Reception: Thursday, June 2 at 6 p.m., Sirata Resort

Pride Run St Pete 5K and Diva Dash: Saturday, June 5 at 7 a.m., Vinoy Park

Pride OUTside: Saturday, June 5 at 6 a.m.-2 p.m., Vinoy Park

We Are Family: Saturday, June 12 at 11 a.m., St. Pete Pier, North Straub Park and South Straub Park

Stonewall VIP Reception: Friday, June 18, The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art

Arts + Qulture: Saturday, June 19 at 11 a.m., The Factory

Taste of PrideFest: Thursday, June 24 to Wednesday June 30 at various St. Pete restaurants

Pride Picnic & Fireworks: Tuesday, June 29, North Straub Park, South Straub Park

More at stpetepride.org.

