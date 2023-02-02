When Gulfport resident Rick Cochrane spotted the enormous tooth, half submerged in the muddy bottom of a remote stream near Florida’s Peace River, he knew exactly what it was. He let out a boisterous cheer, which echoed eerily in the murky waters around him, drawing his diving partner, Henry Sadler, to his side. The two fanned the water around the tooth, revealing a row of miniature ivory mountains set in tea-colored bone: a mastodon tooth. A fabulous find, to be sure, even in a state that boasts some of the country’s richest Pleistocene fossil deposits.

But they didn’t know the half of it.

As they continued to excavate, they found an entire lower jaw (minus one tooth) and, returning to the spot the next day, both of the animal’s lower tusks. It was the discovery of a lifetime.

“We were freaking out!” Cochran remembers. “But then it crossed my mind – how are we going to get it out of here?”

Their truck was parked some three miles away.

That long, hard walk was just one of the hazards they’ve faced in a long career of fossil hunting. Cochrane and Sadler, who teach lower school science at St. Pete’s Admiral Farragut Academy, started diving together while attending Eckerd College. In the past 10 years, they have faced their share of dangerous currents, low light conditions, and even unfriendly fauna – “Henry was bitten by an alligator once,” Cochrane recalls – while in pursuit of the earth’s prehistoric treasures.

“We go where no one else will,” he quips.

Some of their finds are on display in the Florida Museum of Natural History in Gainesville. Others can be found in their classroom, where students can examine mammoth leg bones and ribs, shark teeth, and the 7-inch claw of a giant sloth, among other fossils. Cochrane sees this prehistoric menagerie as a powerful way to jump start students’ curiosity about evolution and life science. He loves bringing them into “discovery mode”: studying, handling, and asking questions about these prehistoric clues to learn more about the deep history of their state.

“It’s so exciting when they see the connections,” he says. “These animals were Floridians, right here with us!”

The trip to Peace River country was meant to build on this enthusiasm, giving Cochrane and Sadler a chance to retrieve some gravel that the school’s new paleontology club could use to practice excavations on school grounds. While their unexpected discovery made it a bit difficult to stay on task ­– or rather, on tusk – this time around, students’ excitement about Florida’s prehistory continues to grow.

And so does Cochrane’s. He and Sadler are now involved in a University of Florida-sponsored survey looking to uncover paleontological and archaeological sites offshore. Thanks to rising sea levels, Florida’s Gulf coastline shifted about 100 miles to the east at the end of the Pleistocene period, leaving a lot of prehistoric remains submerged.

“It’s the new frontier in paleontology,” Cochrane says.

And then there’s Shark Week – the diving duo is set to appear on the popular Discovery Channel series this summer.

“We didn’t expect all this,” laughs Cochrane. “It’s awesome!”

And it just goes to show: with a little passion and persistence, and can end up doing something you really, really dig.