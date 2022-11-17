St. Pete Seeks Volunteers for Commission on Aging

Officials at City Hall in St. Petersburg are looking for citizens to participate in its Advisory Commission on Aging.

According to a Nov. 9 press release, the city is seeking four or five volunteer community leaders to join the commission, a group that “supports, leverages, and advocates for programs and resources that protect and ensure the highest possible quality of life for St. Pete’s aging community.”

Among its various functions, the commission works to identify the needs of seniors, their families, and their caregivers while exploring solutions for the problems and issues they face. The group also serves as a resource and advocate for seniors by promoting a positive aging experience and by informing the mayor and city council of major issues and changing needs facing St. Petersburg’s senior population.

The commission will identify funding sources that might assist the city in implementing senior-focused services and also partner with elder service providers in the city and surrounding communities.

Those interested in serving on the Advisory Commission on Aging can find more information and apply at stpete.org/GetInvolved. Members of the commission must live within St. Petersburg city limits.

Questions can be directed to Carole Ware at Carole.ware@stpete.org or 727-893-7102.





