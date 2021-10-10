St. Pete Senior Softball Club Up to Bat

Ready to play some ball? Kids and Kubs, a.k.a. “The three-quarter century softball club,” invites men and women 74 and up to try out for the winter season.

The club plays – and accepts walk-up tryouts – at North Shore Park Ball Field, 901 North Shore Dr. NE. weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

“Prior softball experience is not required, although that is helpful. Players need to throw a ball, catch and swing a bat easily,” the club wrote in a press release.

Seniors should bring gloves and shoes, but bats are available at the field.

“The club has made the game of softball competitive and age-appropriate for senior citizens,” the group wrote in a press release.

For more information, call Will Michaels at 727-420-9195 or visit stpetekidsandkubs.com.

