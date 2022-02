St. Pete Shelter Offers Litter Box Love Revenge

There may be no guarantee of flowers this Valentine’s Day, but you can guarantee passive aggression toward your old flame.

For a $10 donation, Friends of Strays Animal Shelter will write the first name of your ex (in Sharpie) inside a shelter litter box.

“Not everyone is feeling the love this Valentine’s seasonđź’”, but now you can give your ex the gift they deserve!” Friends of Strays announced in an Instagram post.

The post features a volunteer setting a freshly named litter box (filled with fresh litter) in a cat cage. There’s a blur, but you can guess the rest.

Donate and request your name here.