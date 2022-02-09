St. Pete Shelter Offers Litter Box Love Revenge

A cat sitting by a litter box
Love stinks, but Valentine’s Day can be poopy in a good way this year.
There may be no guarantee of flowers this Valentine’s Day, but you can guarantee passive aggression toward your old flame.

For a $10 donation, Friends of Strays Animal Shelter will write the first name of your ex (in Sharpie) inside a shelter litter box.

“Not everyone is feeling the love this Valentine’s season💔, but now you can give your ex the gift they deserve!” Friends of Strays announced in an Instagram post.

The post features a volunteer setting a freshly named litter box (filled with fresh litter) in a cat cage. There’s a blur, but you can guess the rest.

Donate and request your name here.

by Abby Baker

