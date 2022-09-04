It was a long Friday night for the Lakewood Spartans, who hosted a tough Palm Beach Central Broncos squad and lost 27-7 in a game that started late due to weather delays and ended shortly before midnight.

Lakewood quarterback Anthony Colandrea was pressured throughout the game, throwing often while on the run, and spotty play on both sides of the ball resulted in a host of penalties whistled against the Spartans.

The Palm Beach Central offense had trouble moving the ball consistently in the first half, but the defense and special teams came up with some big plays to take a 21-7 halftime lead.

The first score of the night came when the Broncos’ Justin Bostic intercepted a pass just inside his own end zone and found enough daylight for a 101-yard return for a touchdown.

The Spartans tied the score early in the second quarter on a Khamani Ward 2-yard run after a 22-yard leaping catch by Montravius Lloyd.

But the Broncos capped off a short drive – with help from some big penalties – with a short scoring run by quarterback Ahmad Haston. About a minute later, Javorian Wimberly fielded a Lakewood punt at midfield and scrambled all the way in for a touchdown after the game clock expired for the first half.

The Spartans ate up most of the third quarter on a single drive, taking the ball about 70 yards to the PBC 5 before penalties and a negative-yardage run led to a failed fourth-down play, one of several times Lakewood turned the ball over on downs on the night.

There was no scoring in the second half until about four minutes left in the game, when Bostic stepped in front of a Colandrea pass and flew some 80 yards up the sideline to the house.

Overall it was not a good week for teams on the south side of Park Boulevard.

In one of the rare local games that started without weather interruption, St. Petersburg Catholic lost 27-8 on the road at Indian Rocks Christian.

St. Petersburg fell 27-6 at Palm Harbor University, while Boca Ciega lost 27-0 at home to Pinellas Park in another weather-delayed game.

Gibbs missed out on the weather problem, making the long ride across the state to St. Augustine, but wound up on the wrong end of a 48-12 score.

Hollins had a Saturday morning game scheduled at Land O’Lakes and the Royals lost 38-12.

This week’s games, all on Friday night, include Homestead at Lakewood, Largo at Boca Ciega, Gibbs at Northeast, and St. Pete Catholic at Master’s Academy.