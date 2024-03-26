Of all the things St. Petersburg and Gulfport have to offer, the Pinellas Trail is a favorite. St. Pete is Super Cool plans on making it more popular with the St. Pete Sunday Market. Shopping, eating, and exercise will all come together on the third Sunday of every month.

Moving down the trail, visitors pass more than 30 Pinellas creators. A bit further down the trail are some local favorite food trucks. The more than 100 vendors will line up on the Pinellas Trail behind the ArtsXchange building.

The Gabber Newspaper covers live theater and art across South Pinellas and, when we find something worth the drive, in the Tampa Bay and Sarasota areas.

St. Pete Sunday Market on the Pinellas Trail

To make this possible, the Warehouse Arts District (WADA) is partnering with St. Pete is Super Cool (SPSC).

WADA is, “a nonprofit organization centered around uplifting the artists of the Warehouse Arts District and the community at large,” a press release from SPSC reads. WADA works with ArtsXchange, a collective of artists in the area, to bring their art to the public.

“St. Pete is Super Cool was founded by locals for locals, on the principle of community first and we have worked hard to foster opportunities for everyone in our community to succeed,” according to the press release.

Visit the St. Pete Sunday Market on the third Sunday of every month, from 12-4 p.m. on the Pinellas Trail behind St. Pete’s ArtsXchange. To learn more, go to the SPSC website.

ArtsXchange, 515 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg.

