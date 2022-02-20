St. Pete Theater’s ‘Mayday’ Relives Skyway Disaster

Off-Central Players brings the story of John Lerro, the man piloting the freighter that slammed into the Sunshine Skyway Bridge back in 1980, to the stage at Studio Grand Central. It’s an intimate space off 1st Avenue South for an intimate story as Lerro, played here by Michael Horn, recounts his life leading up to and after the accident brought down a section of the bridge – and 35 people with it – in a disaster that remains imprinted on the area’s collective memory more than four decades later.

If you’ve ever had a halfway decent history teacher, they made you see that history is stories, and those stories are populated by humans who live whole lives around the events to which they’re attached. The script, written and directed here by Bill DeYoung, brings home the fact that Lerro is one of those humans. He was more than a boat captain whose boat hit the bridge. He’d been a city kid raised on opera, studied to be a dancer, and was a father and a husband before ascending – through years of hard work and training – to his prestigious position piloting ships in and out of Tampa Bay.

DeYoung’s script shines, helped along tremendously by Horn’s performance. Written as neither as disaster saga nor redemption story for Lerro, DeYoung takes much of the play’s dialogue directly from Lerro’s testimony before the Marine Board of Inquiry, and from interviews he gave to the media over the years. Certain sections are verbatim; others take dramatic license, but Lerro lays out the tale and the audience must navigate the murky waters of the terrible tragedy. Someone needs to take the blame, and he needs someone held responsible. It may be the media or the government or the families, or it may be himself.

For as powerfully as it’s told, this might be a 60-minute play stretched into 80 minutes. The production uses some gripping multimedia touches during the opening of the play, including actual radio communications from the incident, and it would have been nice to drop a few more of these flourishes into the rest of the show to help break up the run time and give Horn a little break. Horn handles it nonetheless; “Mayday” really hinges on his performance and his ability to keep the audience engaged in Lerro’s life story, and the actor manages it with emotional depth and energy that keeps the play moving along at a good clip.

“Mayday: Captain Lerro and the Skyway Bridge” Studio Grand Central, 2260 1st Ave S. Through Feb. 27: Thurs.-Sat., 8 p.m.; Sun., 3 p.m. $15. studiograndcentral.com; 727-202-7019.