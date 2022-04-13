Friday, April 15

The Tiger’s in St. Pete Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood television series from Fred Rogers Productions airs daily on PBS KIDS. On April 15, see the tiger live at at the Duke Energy Center For The Arts – Mahaffey Theater. There will be songs (such as “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”) dancing and theater fun all night long. Mahaffey Theater, 400 1st St. S., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. $28. 727-300-2000

Saturday, April 16- Sunday, April 17

Art Fest Fun Join over 100,000 visitors in Vinoy Park for the 47th Annual Mainsail Art Festival. Artists will sell their work, musicians will play and food trucks will serve up local fare. Over 250 juried fine art and craft exhibitors will sell paintings, ceramics, jewelry, wood and much more. Vinoy Park, 701 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. mainsailart.org

Saturday, April 16

Fun in the Sun Easter in Gulfport always includes an egg hunt. Find egg hunters, candy fanatics and even the Easter bunny himself at Gulfport’s Annual Fun in the Sun Day. There will be a basket raffle, live music, food and more. Gulfport Recreation Center, 5730 Shore Blvd. S. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. mygulfport.us/calendar

Women’s Expo Women from all walks of life are invited to the Tampa Bay Times hosted Women’s Expo. The St. Petersburg Coliseum will host a female hosted exhibitor trade show, entertainment, speakers and more. In addition to seminars and free screenings, discover new women run businesses and sample products all day long. It’s free, but registration is required for entry. The Coliseum, 535 Fourth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. tampabay.com/expos/womens-expo

Go Boho Looking for a home project? It all starts with furniture painting. Learn how to get that distressed look on your desks, headboards, what have you. No need to bring anything, in this Beach House 5317 hosted class, a project and Blackberry House Acrylic based Paint will be provided. Beach House 5317, 5317 Gulfport Boulevard. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. beachhouse5317.com

Free Play! Deal Maker by SAGES (Senior Actors Guild & Education Services) is a free play circling around ”Bob,” the family patriarch. Watch Bob as he tries to hold onto the car keys while making deals behind his family’s back. Law enforcement will stick around after the show to talk to theater-goers. Seating is limited and reservations are recommended. Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S. 2-3:30 p.m. sagestheater.org/events

Walk Away How well do you know Gulfport? The Gulfport Historical Society is hosting its original Gulfport Walking Tour and taking a stroll through the history and making of the town. This tour is led by well known and informed local tour guides – all locals with a love for small town history and storytelling. The group starts off at the Gulfport History Museum and invites tour-goers to check out some historic artifacts. Gulfport History Museum, 5301 28th Ave. S. 3-4:30 p.m. $15. gulfporthistoricalsociety.org

Indie Picks Hand selected arts, plants, gifts and lovingly local creations all in one place, just once a month. Gulfport’s IndieFaire returns for an outdoor market full of summer offerings. Shop the stalls, meet locals and dine downtown. Beach Boulevard South. 5-9 p.m. mygulfport.us/calendar

Jazz Hands Larry Camp Trio is playing Creative Grape Wine Bar and bringing smooth jazz to the St. Petersburg place for sips and small plates. Drop in for live music and wine. Creative Grape Wine Bar, 3100 3rd Ave. N. S., St. Petersburg. 6:30-9:30 p.m. facebook.com/Creativegrape

Monday, April 18

Dyngus Day The St. Petersburg Polish American Society presents the 5th annual Dyngus Day Dance. Attendees will dance to the New Sounds band and a traditional Polish platter dinner will be served for $10. A polka dance lesson will be at 6 PM. As the Polish American Society puts it, everyone is Polish on Dyngus Day so wear red and white and prepare to have fun. St. Petersburg Polish America Society, 1343 Beach Dr. SE, St. Petersburg. 3:30-8 p.m. $10-12. 727-666-5357

Thursday, April 21

Bowie Night Gulfport’s Thursday Night Social is featuring a new star this April: David Bowie. DJ Daniel will play Bowie hits (Space Oddity, Tryin To Get to Heaven, etc.) all night long. As always, the Sea Dog Cantina-hosted event will feature dancing, drinking and eating in downtown Gulfport. No reservations needed. Sea Dog Cantina – Gulfport, 2832 Beach Blvd. S. 5-9 p.m. cantina.seadogbrewing.com

Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell Talk Check in for the first of The Gulfport LGBTQ Resource Center SpeakOut series, “The Intersection of LGBTQ Identity and Law.” Human rights advocate C. Dixon Osburn will discuss the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell policy in America, and how it affected the LGBTQ community. Register to learn more. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S. 7-9:30 p.m. eventbrite.com/e/speakout-the-intersection-of-lgbtq-identity-and-law-tickets-303963201117

Yoga in the Pool All the benefits of yoga, without the back pain. Aqua yoga improves balance, strength, and flexibility all under the Florida sun. Switch out your yoga mat for a pool noodle every Thursday morning. St. Pete Beach Community Center, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach. 11-11:45 a.m. $8. stpetebeach.org/345/Water-Exercise