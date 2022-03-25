St. Pete Things to Do: March 24-31

Thursday, March 24

Tiny Dancer Elton John fans can see the next best thing at St. Petersburg’s Palladium Theater. Tokyo Joe will put on a show featuring John’s lighting, fun costumes, and zany style. He’s accompanied by drummer Charlie Morgan, who played with John for more than 10 years. The Palladium at St Petersburg College, 253 5th Ave. N., St. Pete. 7 p.m. $20-45. mypalladium.org

Friday, March 25

Cinema Under the Stars Join the Gulfport Historical Society for a movie on the lawn. The 1967 British drama “To Sir, With Love” deals with social and racial issues in an inner-city school. It stars the late Sidney Poitier and features Christian Roberts, Judy Geeson, Suzy Kendall, and singer Lulu making her film debut. Pack a picnic, bring lawn chairs, and head to the side lawn of the Gulfport History Museum. GHS Members can access the Square Mullet Clubhouse; non-members can bring their own beverages of their choice. Gulfport History Museum, 5301 28th Ave. S. 6:30 p.m. gulfporthistoricalsociety.org

Saturday, March 26

Working from Home Artists, don’t bother leaving the house today: Gulfport’s Art in the Yard allows for a permit-free art sale across the city. The front lawns of Gulfport transform into outdoor art galleries and anyone and everyone can go shopping. This community event promotes local artists, emerging and seasoned, who showcase their creations from home. Throughout Gulfport. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. mygulfport.us/gulfport-art-in-the-yard

Got Buttons? Swap and shop them with other collectors at the Park Station Pinellas Park Chamber of Commerce Building. See what button collecting is all about and get a chance to hone your hoard of antique buttons. Pinellas Park Chamber of Commerce Building, 5851 Park Blvd., Pinellas Park, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 727-742-5584

Museum Chat Start your morning surrounded with art and conversation at the Dr. Carter G. Woodson Museum. Local host Celeste Davis will interview Tampa Bay artists and get the discussion rolling in the conversation cafe. As always, the event is free but registration is required. Dr. Carter G. Woodson Museum, 2240 9th Ave. St. S., St. Pete. 10:30 a.m. woodsonmuseum.org

Last Saturday Block Party Ready for a block party? Today’s the day four Gulfport Boulevard businesses throw their Last Saturday mid-day market with local art popups. The businesses in question: Thai Orchids & Leis, Beach House 5317, Boulevard Shoppe, and Sail Market(ing). Come out and support local Gulfport businesses and discover what’s new around town. Beach House 5317, 5317 Gulfport Blvd. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. beachhouse5317.com

Caddys, Mon Hear reggae all day the way it’s best enjoyed: on the beach with a fruity drink. Caddy’s Treasure Island is the scene for island vibes all Saturday long. Start off with Sunsetters from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Trinity from 3-6 p.m., and Jahfari until 10 p.m. Caddy’s Treasure Island, 9000 W Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. eventvesta.com/events/14550-all-day-reggae

Plants, Paints and Pints 3 Daughters Brewing brings St. Pete’s big three to their patio: art, plants and beer. The bar will serve as usual, but the outdoor space will be full of vendors such as Earth Fusion Decor and Jeanne Highfill. Shop local creations – and the beer list. 3 Daughters Brewing, 222 22nd St. S., St. Pete. 12-6 p.m. 3dbrewing.com/events

Build a Rose Who says you need a special occasion for flowers? Build your own bouquet at the Fresh Factory with flowers from Florafete. A ticket buys you all the florals and supplies you need to make a heartfelt display and a bite-sized charcuterie board. Wine’s not included, but you can buy some. Fresh Factory, 7350 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 6:30 p.m. $65. eatatfreshfactory.com

Sunday, March 27

Stone Handy Poetry Jam ​​The Blueberry Patch hosts a literary afternoon honoring the poetic works of the late Stone Handy. Handy’s gone, but his words remain. Join friends and Blueberry Patch-goers for a reading of his poems and words. The Blueberry Patch, 4923 20th Ave. S. 3 p.m. 727-914-0226

Woodson’s Gala Nikole Hannah-Jones will speak at the Coliseum at a gala fundraiser for the Woodson Warriors Scholarships Fund, hosted by the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum of Florida. It’s the scholarship fund’s fourth year, and Jones rings in the night as a 2020 Pulitzer Prize winner for The New York Times’s ‘The 1619 Project’. The Coliseum, 535 Fourth Ave. N., St. Pete. 4-7 p.m. $100. woodsonscholarships

Tuesday, March 29

Shoeless History Do you know the history of Florida’s barefoot mailman? OLLI at Eckerd offers an online Zoom classroom detailing the chronicles of this “barefoot mailman” who historically delivered postage and walked the shores looking for shipwreck survivors. Author of the “The Legend of the Barefoot Mailman”, John Fleming, discusses the history of his life and the inspiration behind the book. $25. eckerd.edu/olli/calendar

Thursday, March 31

Stretch at the Lands Practice yoga in the safe space of Sacred Lands with Salty Souls Yoga. The outdoor space hosts yoga classes in coordination with the moon, so this is a chance to stretch and get in line with your earthly releases. Bring a yoga mat and bug spray. Sacred Lands, 1700 Park St. N., St Pete. 6:30 p.m. sacredlandspreservation.org