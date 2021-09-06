St. Pete to Be a Ghost Town for Cars on Halloween

St. Petersburg’s Central Avenue comes alive on Halloween – but this year feet, bikes and scooters will be the main form of transportation on October 31.

Twenty-two blocks of Central – from Dr. MLK Jr. Street to 31st Street – will be closed to vehicles from 12 p.m 5 p.m. on the holiday, says St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman’s Communications Director Ben Kirby.

The concept, coined “Halloween on Central” came together as a partnership between Car-Free St. Pete, Grand Central District, EDGE District, Open Streets St. Pete and the City of St. Petersburg.

“This idea of closing the main part of central has been in the works for a while,” Kirby said. “The mayor decided that this year’s Halloween would be a good opportunity to try it out.”

Normal festivities for the day, including the EDGE District’s Sip & Stroll event that welcomes an alcoholic drink on the street in exchange for a ticket, will proceed as normal from 9th Street to 31st Street.

“On Halloween, you have a lot of children out, and just a lot of people walking around,” Kirby said. “It is for safety, but this idea also showcases that we are a walkable city.”

The city will allow wheels such as roller skates, skateboards, hoverboards, and things of that nature – cars, trucks and larger vehicles are getting the red light.

