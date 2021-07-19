St. Pete Wants Input on $45 Million Rescue Funds

Have an idea of how to spend $45 million? The City of St. Petersburg wants to hear from you.

The city is hosting several community workshops to hear from residents about how best to use $45 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Mayor Rick Kriseman’s office organized the fund’s potential uses into eight categories: infrastructure, housing affordability, health equity, economic development, leisure services, public safety, transportation and resilience sustainability.

“Feedback collected during these workshops will be aggregated and directly influence the ranking of priorities for receiving funds,” the city stated in a press release.

The workshops themselves will consist of each category, or area of impact, outlined by subject experts before the community breaks into sessions to prioritize them.

“I would say the City of St. Pete has a very vocal and outspoken community, which is a good thing to have an engaged community,” said Ben Kirby, the mayor’s communications director. “Whenever we make these big decisions, we want to have an open forum for community response.”

The American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan, in part distributes relief to communities to alleviate economic losses generated by the coronavirus.

Community Workshops

Monday, July 26, 6-8 p.m., Enoch Davis Center, 1111 18th Ave. S.

Tuesday, July 27, 6-8 p.m., JW Cate Rec Center, 5801 22nd Ave. N.

Wednesday, July 28, 6-8 p.m., Willis S. Johns Rec Center, 6635 Dr. MLK Jr. St. N.

The City of St. Petersburg’s website will post video of the presentation, paired with an online feedback form on Thursday, July 29 for those unable to attend.

More at stpete.org/ARPA.

