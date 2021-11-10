St. Pete woman dead, man charged with manslaughter

A 77-year old woman critically injured in an accident involving a bicycle and a scooter has died, according to St. Petersburg Police.

Tyrone-area resident Alvera B. Minutello was riding her bicycle near 18th Ave. and 66th St. N. when a scooter, operated by Tyler Andrew Brady, 22, who lives in the Azalea area, hit her head-on at 12:10 p.m., Nov. 4, according to police. Minutello’s bike and Brady’s scooter collided just east of the St. Petersburg intersection, according to investigators.

Police announced her death Tuesday, Nov. 9. They also arrested Brady on a manslaughter via culpable negligence charge on Tuesday after Minutello’s death.

Police said Brady’s scooter failed to swerve out of the way despite a lane on 18th Ave. N. “being open and unobstructed.”

At publication time, Brady remained in jail. His bond is $10,000.

