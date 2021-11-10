St. Pete woman dead, man charged with manslaughter

by

Blue bicycle with basket in grass
via St. Petersburg Police Department.

A 77-year old woman critically injured in an accident involving a bicycle and a scooter has died, according to St. Petersburg Police.

Tyrone-area resident Alvera B. Minutello was riding her bicycle near 18th Ave. and 66th St. N. when a scooter, operated by Tyler Andrew Brady, 22, who lives in the Azalea area, hit her head-on at 12:10 p.m., Nov. 4, according to police. Minutello’s bike and Brady’s scooter collided just east of the St. Petersburg intersection, according to investigators.

 

Mug shot of white male in orange top
Police charged Tyler Brady, 22, with manslaughter. Image via St. Petersburg Police.

 

Police announced her death Tuesday, Nov. 9. They also arrested Brady on a manslaughter via culpable negligence charge on Tuesday after Minutello’s death.

Police said Brady’s scooter failed to swerve out of the way despite a lane on 18th Ave. N. “being open and unobstructed.”

At publication time, Brady remained in jail. His bond is $10,000.

 

by Mike Sunnucks

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
%d bloggers like this: