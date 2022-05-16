St. Pete Woman Hurt When Her Bike Crashes into SUV

A woman was injured Saturday when her bicycle crashed into a Nissan SUV near the Pinellas Trail, according to St. Petersburg police.
A woman on a bicycle crashed into the front passenger side fender of a SUV in the Tyrone area of St. Petersburg on Saturday, May 14.

St. Petersburg Police Department said the accident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. near 22nd Avenue North and the Pinellas Trail.

SPPD said the woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Nissan SUV involved in the accident stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators, according to police. Police have not yet released the woman’s name.

