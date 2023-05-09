St. Pete Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run

A 28-year-old St. Petersburg woman was killed in a hit-and-run accident in a crosswalk on U.S. 19 early Saturday morning, May 6.

At 2:15 a.m., Gelineau walked across 34th Street South and 18th Avenue South near Interstate 275. That’s when a blue 2006 Lexus RX330 hit her, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

“Gelineau was struck by the front of the vehicle while she was in the crosswalk,” SPPD said in a statement on the incident. “The Lexus fled the scene and was later found in the area.”

The SPPD reported Gelineau was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver is still unknown, leaving the investigation ongoing.

So far this year, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles reported 17 pedestrian deaths on streets and highways in Pinellas County. The department reported 232 pedestrian deaths statewide this year.

Out of the 17 deaths in Pinellas County, three are reported as hit-and-run incidents. In all of Florida, 80 of the 232 incidents were hit-and-runs.

