St. Pete Woman Presumed Dead After Florida Keys Yacht Fire

A St. Pete woman “presumed dead” after an early morning fire on a 70-foot yacht in the Florida Keys.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office presumes Linda Vella, 51, of St. Pete, dead in the yacht fire that started after midnight on July 26 on Stock Island in Key West.

Investigators with the state’s Fire Marshal Office and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are still determining the cause of fire on the Viking yacht at the 7101 Shrimp Road marina.

Police divers will continue searching for Vella’s body.

“Vella’s husband and son — Michael Kenneth Robson, 58, and Anthony Joseph Vella, 21, both of St. Petersburg — were airlifted to a hospital in Miami,” Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on the fire.

Another family of four escaped uninjured from the vessel, according to the statement.

When Monroe County Fire Rescue crews arrived, flames fully engulfed the boat.

“They battled the blaze for approximately three hours,” Monroe County Fire Rescue said.

