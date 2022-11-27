St. Pete Woman with Hatchet in Head Dies

by

A man with long hair and a green-and-white striped shirt
MIchel Dougherty
Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

A woman who had a hatchet “protruding from her head” after being attacked by a man who lived at the same St. Petersburg house has died.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Lisa Ann Rogers, 56, died at Bayfront Hospital on Saturday night, Nov. 26.

PCSO said Michel Dougherty, 40, was arrested for the hatchet attack after he fled to Gainesville.

Dougherty was originally charged with attempted second degree murder when he was arrested early Thanksgiving morning after being pulled over by an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

That charge will be upgraded to second degree murder, according to police.

PCSO said the Rogers and Dougherty lived at the same residence in unincorporated St. Petersburg.

by Mike Sunnucks

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
The Gabber Newspaper