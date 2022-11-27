St. Pete Woman with Hatchet in Head Dies

A woman who had a hatchet “protruding from her head” after being attacked by a man who lived at the same St. Petersburg house has died.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Lisa Ann Rogers, 56, died at Bayfront Hospital on Saturday night, Nov. 26.

PCSO said Michel Dougherty, 40, was arrested for the hatchet attack after he fled to Gainesville.

Dougherty was originally charged with attempted second degree murder when he was arrested early Thanksgiving morning after being pulled over by an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

That charge will be upgraded to second degree murder, according to police.

PCSO said the Rogers and Dougherty lived at the same residence in unincorporated St. Petersburg.