St. Petersburg Affordable Housing Stats Show Its Not So Affordable

Are St. Petersburg’s plans for affordable housing going to yield apartments people can actually afford? It’s complicated.

The City plans to introduce 2,072 new housing units over the next 10 years. The City designated 1,509 of those units as “affordable.”

The housing affordability issue gets confusing, as the unit cost and available units depend greatly on income. But what is affordable housing?

The City defines affordable housing based on percentages of area median income (AMI).

According to the City’s communications team, anything below 80% of St. Petersburg’s AMI is considered affordable housing. However, Section 28-1 of the City Code states affordable housing is for, “persons or families whose annual household income is not more than 60 percent AMI.” The City of St. Petersburg’s AMI is $66,900.

The housing units designated as “affordable” as part of the plan, 1,124 meet the City Code definition. Almost 80% of the units offered as affordable by the City target people who earn at least $40,140.

Comparatively, less than 8% of the units are available for the lowest income households. The plan for affordable housing offers more options to households at the top end of the income scale, compared to the bottom end.

How Affordable are They?

During a Community Benefits Advisory Council (CBAC) meeting, the City provided a spreadsheet detailing each development, how much they cost, and how many units are available at each income level.

As part of the spreadsheet, the City broke down the income requirements based on how many people live in a home. The City website details how much money a household must earn to fit into the brackets. The City income limits from $20,100-$93,660, with households up to eight people.

According to censusreporter.org, 35% of St. Petersburg residents make less than $50,000 per year. If an individual made $50,000 each year, they would fit into the 60% AMI bracket.

However, if an individual makes $33,450 each year, they would be placed in the 50% AMI bracket, and would lose more than 70% of the affordable housing options. This plan will make 134 housing units available for households at 30% AMI, such as a family of four earning $31,200 each year.

As part of the plan, the City plans on 605 housing units for the 80-120% AMI bracket. This means that as part of the plan focused towards delivering affordable housing to the City, an individual making $80,280 a year has access to 471 more new housing units than a person in the 30% AMI bracket. Residents making four times the lowest income bracket have more than four times the new housing units available to them as the lowest household incomes do.

How Do Restrictions Work?

AMI restrictions on individual units can last anywhere from 30 to 50 years, according to the City. City officials also say that renters who earn more than the AMI limit for a certain unit can pay 30% of their yearly income as their rent.

St. Petersburg’s City Code discusses affordable housing tax relief, and the benefits to developers. Section 28, Article II defines tax exemptions to developers who build “affordable” rental units. The development projects must have at least 50 units with 20% of them rented to people earning 60% AMI or below. A new development where all of the units are affordable can receive a full tax exemption. A mixed development can get up to a 75% exemption.

The Housing Down Payment Assistance Program allows up to $60,000 in aid for first-time home buyers. Potential homeowners earning up to 140% of the AMI qualify for assistance. Along with the financial aid, the program provides homeowner education, and requires 1% of the sale price as payment.

The Renter Utility Relief Program is a way for renters to keep up with their bills. The program provides financial assistance for St. Petersburg renters up to 18 months behind on their utility bills. Households earning less than 80% AMI qualify for assistance.

More City Code

The spreadsheet from the CBAC meeting details the cost to the City for the development. The City subsidized multiple developments, totaling $5.08 million in public funding. The rest of the $542,209,221 is listed as “other” on the sheet.

For developers to earn an exemption, they must apply. These applications are reviewed by the Person Officially Designated (POD). The POD also enforces code compliance. To appeal a POD decision, reach out to the City Administrator. The Affordable Housing Tax Relief ordinance expires in 2026, unless it is renewed.

As part of the ordinance, the St. Petersburg City Council discussed why these tax exemptions are important.

“Affordable housing is an essential component of individual and community well-being, yet thousands of Pinellas County residents remain unhoused,” the ordinance reads. “Providing tax relief, as authorized by statute, will help facilitate the construction of more affordable rental units and the retention of existing units that may otherwise be converted to market rate.”

Along with the previously listed requirements, a development cannot have three or more code violation citations within 24 months prior to an application. Before applying, the developer must fix all code violations on the property.

Neither the City nor the developer have disclosed how much they will charge to rent the units at any income level.

Future for St. Petersburg

Separate from the housing built by the City discussed in this article, the Rays/Hines deal promises 1,250 affordable and workforce housing units over the next 23 years. 500 units are available to people in the 120% AMI bracket. 100 are for the 100% AMI bracket. 350 units go to the 80% AMI bracket, and the final 300 go to the 60% AMI bracket.

Throughout multiple City meetings, community members discussed their personal issues with the plan and the Rays/Hines deal.

“What good is building a stadium?” asked Oscar Banks. “We can’t worry about a stadium. We need to worry about housing.”

Kathy Filippelli echoed this, saying, “All of us have heard and know we are in a crisis state of affordable housing.”

