St. Petersburg officials have scheduled an open house to discuss the city’s budget for the 2024 fiscal year. It will take place Monday, April 17, at 6 p.m. in the City Council chambers at City Hall.

This meeting is open to the public. In addition to attending in person, residents have a virtual option for participating.

Attendees will learn about the budget process and have the opportunity to share their thoughts and priorities with the mayor and other city officials, according to a spokesperson.

In addition to an overview of the budget process, the meeting will include remarks from Mayor Ken Welch and members of the City Council as well as an opportunity for public comment.

Those who cannot attend in person can find information on Zoom meeting participation at stpete.org/budget. To find out how to watch the meeting live, visit stpete.org/TV (this option is solely for viewing the meeting; participation is not possible).

Budget Calendar

The City of St. Petersburg has already set some key dates for the budget process:

The Pinellas County property appraiser certifies the preliminary tax roll by July 1.

The mayor submits the recommended FY2024 budget to the City Council July 15.

The City Council adopts a tentative millage rate July 20 and officially sets the times and dates for budget public hearings.

The first public hearing, at which the council is expected to adopt the tentative budget and millage rate, is Sept. 14.

The second public hearing, at which final budget and millage rate adoption is scheduled, is Sept. 28.

The city will broadcast these meetings live on stpete.org/TV as well as Frontier (channel 20), Spectrum (channel 641), and WOW cable (channel 15).

The 2024 budget year begins Oct. 1.

Find more information about all aspects of the budget process at stpete.org/budget.