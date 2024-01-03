St. Petersburg Christmas Tree Collection Begins

Did you get a live Christmas tree this year? Dispose of it for free with the City of St. Petersburg. Residents have from Jan. 6 until Feb. 2 to leave their used Christmas trees for the City to collect.

St. Petersburg Christmas Tree collection is for residents only. The City will turn the trees into mulch free for residents to use. The City’s brush sites will have the available mulch.

How to Prepare for Christmas Tree Collection

Remove all garland, lights, ornaments, tree stands, tree disposal bags, and other decorations. The City recommends residents reuse or donate Christmas tree decorations — rather than throw them out — to reduce waste. String lights get tangled in the recycling machines, which damages City equipment.

Place the tree in the same location where the trash containers go. The tree must be placed outside before 7 a.m. on Jan. 6. Do not place the tree inside the trash or recycling containers, or lean it against anything. Place the tree at the curb or alley. And be patient — this collection process can take up to four weeks.

Residents who miss the collection period can submit a special pickup request at stpete.org/service or call the Sanitation Department at 727-893-7398.

Residents can also drop off their trees at one of these City’s brush sites:

1000 62nd Ave. NE

7750 26th Ave. N.

2500 26th Ave. S.

4015 Dr. Martin Luther King St. S.

2453 20th Ave. N.

Brush sites are open every day from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Bring a photo ID and water bill for proof of residency.

