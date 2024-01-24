The City of St. Petersburg is looking for residents to fill vacancies in multiple boards and committees across the city.

St. Petersburg City Committee Vacancies

Advisory Commission on Aging

This Commission has 15 members who work to promote programs and resources that work towards St. Petersburg’s aging community. According to a release from the City on Jan. 17, “The Commission’s vision is a community where seniors can receive the services and resources needed to live a safe, independent, and dignified life.”

The Commission looks to identify problems that St. Petersburg seniors face, and explore solutions to these problems. Along with this, they look into the City’s impact to the changing needs of the aging population of the city. They meet every second Wednesday of the month at 3:30 p.m. at the Sunshine Senior Center (330 5th St. N., St. Petersburg). There are two spots available on the Commission. For more information, visit stpete.org/ACA.

Consolidated Plan Application Review Committee

This Committee is a mix between city councilmembers, and private citizens. According to the City, “… (They) look at applications for Community Development block Grant, HOME Investment Partnership, and Emergency Solutions and make recommendations to full City Council for funding approval.”

The funding goes toward agencies that work on public services, homelessness assistance, rental assistance, affordable housing, and capital improvements. Along with this, the committee works on mental health programs, substance abuse prevention, economic development, education, and elderly services. A new committee is appointed once annually to review applications. They meet once to twice annually in May. Along with this, there are seven vacant seats on the Committee. For more information, visit stpete.org/cparc.

Health Facilities Authority

The HFA looks to provide a method for tax-exempt financing and refinancing for not-for-profit organizations that provide hospital, nursing home, or other health-related services. The Authority holds public hearings required by the federal Tax Exempt Financing Reform Act for health facilities projects.

The City Attorney’s Office and Finance Department help the Authority conduct these hearings. They meet on an as-needed basis when there is an application, or a request from a health facility seeking financing or refinancing. There are two vacancies on the Authority. For more information and to view previous agendas, visit stpete.org/HFA.

To learn other ways you can get involved in the City, visit stpete.org/getinvolved.

