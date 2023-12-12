St. Petersburg City Theatre’s ‘A Christmas Carol: A Change in Gear’

Imagine a cross between Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol and H.G. Wells’ The Time Machine.

Imagine no longer and see St. Petersburg City Theatre’s production of A Christmas Carol: A Change in Gear.

The show’s steampunk adaptation is the brainchild of the show’s director Kailyn Rosenthal. Additionally, the science fiction sub-genre rooted in the Victorian era of steam-powered machinery is well suited for Dickens’ tale of ghosts and fantasy.

The spirits in this show are like nothing you’ve ever seen. This is where Rosenthal has the most fun with character and costuming. To fit the steampunk style, the spirits are cleverly conceived futuristic creations (as might have been thought of in Victorian days and in the writings of Wells or Jules Verne).

‘A Christmas Carol: A Change in Gear’

There are sounds of gadgets and gizmos ticking and whooshing. Lights flash as a huge backdrop of gears and Roman numerals on an antique clock set the mood.

In the Dickens classic, published in 1843, three spirits visit the miserly Scrooge, played here by Frederick Lien. They show him the sufferings of the poor, especially his employee Bob Cratchit and his large family, scraping by on Bob’s meager pay. The spirits convince Scrooge to change his ways. He awakens on Christmas Day with a kind heart and giving attitude.

The Steampunk adaptation works quite well while keeping Dickens’ lovely language intact. Although there are times when the story gets lost in the complex staging.

The Three Spirits

The First Spirit, played by Phineas Slaton, has the steampunk look of a music box ballerina (if you can imagine that!). It moves mechanically to the well-timed sounds. The costume is incredible, and Slaton pulls off the detached character beautifully, an absolute delight to watch.

Allen Coyle opens the second act on his tricked-out bicycle as the Second Spirit. Somehow it is reminiscent of Christopher Lloyd in his DeLorean in Back to the Future. Coyle’s character features a huge wind-up key on his back, showing his time is short. Coyle also has a wonderful turn as Fezziwig.

I especially enjoyed the staging of Scrooge and the Second Spirit visiting the poor. Huddled in deep shadows, the indigent sing carols with a dark, mysterious and ominous quality. It is effective and moving.

Another favorite scene is when Old Joe (Jim Gunning) and chambermaids (Velda Gauthier and Kathryn Pollard) rifle through the effects of the dead Scrooge, mocking him in the process.

While the performances were a bit uneven on opening night, Alan S. Rosenthal as Jacob Marley was wonderful. He commanded the stage as he narrated Dickens’ story. I also enjoyed Taylor Landau as Belle in her scene with young Scrooge, played by Joseph Conte, who also did a nice job as the soundless Third Spirit.

I would have liked to have seen more emotional intensity. Specifically, when Scrooge scoffed at the solicitors, “Are there no prisons? Are there no workhouses?” as well as with other memorable lines.

Nonetheless, St. Petersburg City Theatre created a fitting and festive alternate universe for Dickens’ timeless story.

See ‘A Christmas Carol: A Change in Gear’

St. Petersburg City Theatre, 4025 31st St. S., St. Petersburg. Through Dec. 17. Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m. $10-$23. 727-866-1973, spcitytheatre.org.

Arts All Around!

The Gabber Newspaper covers live theater and art across South Pinellas and, when we find something worth the drive, in the Tampa Bay and Sarasota areas.