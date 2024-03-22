St. Petersburg Fire Chief Vacancy

The City of St. Petersburg is starting their search for a new fire chief. According to a press release, the City is looking for a “dynamic and experienced leader to continue the department’s tradition of excellence in public safety and emergency response.”

The fire chief’s job is to oversee the St. Petersburg Fire Rescue (SPFR), “including budget management, inter-local agreements, and public relations.” The City is looking for a strong leader, someone with firefighting and emergency management experience. The ideal candidate will have a “minimum of 5 years of executive management experience in EMS, rescue operations, and fire suppression.” They also need a bachelor’s degree, although the City prefers someone with a master’s degree.

Depending on qualifications, the salary is flexible, but not more than $227,517. This includes health benefits, annual and sick leave, 11 paid holidays, bereavement leave, and paid parental leave. The City also offers the option between a municipal pension and a 401(a).

SPFR Updates

The SPFR has 13 stations across the City. Each of the stations is managed by a fire captain, all of whom report to the fire chief. Outside of rescue duties, the staff have a variety of other things they do. Those who are interested in learning about how the fire department works can check out their fire station tours, fire truck display, and school fire safety and show truck visit.

SPFR also works diligently on prevention programs. They provide fire extinguisher training, fall prevention for seniors, bike and pedestrian safety, and a variety of other safety programs. To learn more, visit their public education programs section of their website.

How to Apply

To learn more about the position, visit stpete.org/jobs. Applicants can submit a resume and cover letter before the closing date.

