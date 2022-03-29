St. Petersburg Man Dies in Lake Seminole

A St. Petersburg man who was previously rescued from Lake Seminole after his boat was sinking died Friday, March18 while trying to retrieve the same vessel.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies and Seminole Fire Rescue helped rescue Shawn Thomas, 39, and Alexandra Dumervil, 37, at approximately 2:17 p.m. on Friday, March 18 after their boat started taking on water.

According to police, Thomas called a friend, Joe Wright, 74 of St. Petersburg, to help record the boat from Lake Seminole.

But the boat capsized with Thomas on board and he fell into the water. Wright, who had brought his own boat to help Thomas, tried unsuccessfully to rescue his friend.

PCSO responded back to the lake at 5:42 p.m. Just over four hours later, Thomas’ body was found 10 yards in the lake from where he was last seen.

Police are investigating the death.