St. Petersburg Man Killed in Pinellas Park Pedestrian Crash

A man died in Pinellas Park while crossing Roosevelt Boulevard Jan. 14.
A St. Petersburg man died in a pedestrian accident in Pinellas Park Jan. 14.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred at 5:50 a.m. when the 33-year-old man was crossing Roosevelt Boulevard and Dodge Street and a car hit him.

Police say the pedestrian walked into path of a car traveling eastbound on Roosevelt Boulevard “under green traffic signal.”

First responders took the man to a local hospital, where he died, police report. Police have not yet released his name, pending notification of next of kin.

The death is the latest in a series of recent fatal pedestrian-related accidents in Pinellas County.

