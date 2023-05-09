City officials in St. Petersburg unveiled a new program designed to provide funding for businesses in the South St. Petersburg Community Redevelopment Area.

Mayor Ken Welch announced May 2 the start of the South St. Petersburg CRA Microfund Program. He said the City will distribute more than $1.35 million during four application rounds.

In this month’s first round of funding, officials will divide and distribute $350,000 to 45 accepted applicants. This includes five early-stage startups and 40 eligible businesses in south St. Petersburg.

The application period opens May 9 and closes Wednesday, May 31, or until maximum program numbers are met.

“Business owners can use funding from the South St. Petersburg CRA Microfund Program to make targeted improvements without providing any upfront capital,” said Welch. “Small businesses drive our economy. We believe this could be a game changer for our South St. Petersburg businesses as they work to compete, survive and thrive. This is what inclusive progress looks like.”

Funding levels include $10,000 for existing brick-and-mortar and existing family childcare businesses. Existing home-based businesses and shared commercial spaces are eligible for $5,000 increments. Early-stage startups could receive $2,500.

The Microfund is a no-match program, according to City officials. It offers personalized capacity building through increased education, mentoring, and networking in exchange for CRA funding. This means business owners can make targeted improvements without having to provide upfront capital.

For more information on the South St. Petersburg CRA Microfund Program and eligibility requirements, visit www.stpete.org/microfund.