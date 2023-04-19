St. Petersburg Municipal Marina.

St. Petersburg wants a development partner for its city marina.

City officials recently released a request for proposals (RFP) for anyone interested in redeveloping and operating the downtown marina. Interested parties can apply before July 14.

The City wants a developer and operator with a significant amount of experience in developing and operating saltwater marinas.

“Adjacent to the St. Pete Pier, with slips right in the heart of downtown, St. Pete’s Municipal Marina is an anchor point of the Waterfront District,” said city development administrator James Corbett. “This is just the next step in the revitalization of the marina. We look forward to finding a partner that sees the potential of this landmark in our community.”

The city built the central yacht basin docks along the downtown waterfront in 1963 and four of the five south yacht basin docks in 1977. Officials said the facilities have been well maintained over the years. Time and exposure to the aggressive saltwater environment have taken their tolls, though. Marina infrastructure has reached the end of its service life.

The City has completed a Marina Master Plan which includes a framework for the redevelopment of the Municipal Marina.

Find details about the marina and the RFP at stpete.org/marina.