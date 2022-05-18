This article previously appeared in The Weekly Challenger.

The St. Petersburg Parks & Recreation Department will be opening the City of St. Petersburg’s seasonal neighborhood pools to the public on Saturday, May 28.

Seasonal pools will have the following schedule:

Childs Park Pool, 1227 43rd St. S. – Monday through Friday from 12-4 p.m., Friday from 7-9 p.m., and Sunday from 12-4 p.m.

Fossil Park Pool, 6739 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N. – Monday through Sunday from 12-4 p.m. and Friday from 7-9 p.m.

Jennie Hall Pool, 1025 26th St. S. – Monday through Friday from 12-4 p.m., Friday from 7 – 9 p.m., and Sunday from 12-4 p.m.

Lake Vista Pool, 1450 60th Ave. S. – Monday through Saturday from 12-4 p.m. and Friday from 7 – 9 p.m.

Northwest Pool, 2331 60th St. N. – Monday through Friday from 12-4 p.m., Friday from 7-9 p.m., and Sunday from 12-4 p.m.

Shore Acres Pool, 4230 Shore Acres Blvd. NE – Monday through Saturday 12-4 p.m. and Friday from 7-9 p.m.

Year-round pools have the following summer hours:

H. McLin Pool, 602 14th St. S. – Monday through Saturday from 12-4 p.m., Friday from 7-9 p.m.

North Shore Aquatic Complex, 901 North Shore Dr. NE – Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.

Walter Fuller Pool, 7883 26th Ave. N. – Monday through Friday from 5-7 a.m. for lap swimming and from 12-4 p.m. for recreational swimming, Friday from 7-9 p.m. and Saturday 12-4 p.m.

Neighborhood pool admission is $1 for ages 3-12 and $2 for ages 13 and up. North Shore Aquatic Complex admission is $4.50 for ages 3-12 and $5 for ages 13 and up.

Join us for $1 Splash Days on Memorial Day at all City pools and Fourth of July at all City pools.

For more information or to find a pool near you, visit stpeteparksrec.org/pools or call 727-893-7441.

