St. Pete’s Black Crow Offers Free Tampons for All

Picture this: You’re sitting in the bathroom at indie bean spot Black Crow Coffee and in dire need of a tampon.

One coffee shop owner has your back.

Black Crow Coffee in Old Northeast [722 2nd St. N., St. Pete] keeps a supply of assorted feminine products in their one stall restroom, free for anyone who needs

Coffee shop owner Dena Hawk says she buys the supply to highlight the normalcy of menstruation and help fellow women out.

“There’s nothing worse than being on your period caught without a tampon in public,” Hawk said. “They’re expensive, and not easy access in most bathrooms.”

She buys various brands and sizes of tampons and pads regularly to keep the pink-and-red painted box stocked. From time to time, she also stocks reusable feminine products. Donations from customers, she says, aren’t needed.

“I’m more than happy to buy them,” Hawk told The Gabber. “If you want to donate, donate to St. Pete Free Clinic. They are always in need.”

To donate to St. Pete Free Clinic, visit stpetersburgfreeclinic.org for a wish list of what clinic needs and a QR code to an Amazon Wish List.