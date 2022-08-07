Since opening, Craft Kafe has existed only in St. Petersburg. On Aug. 3, the gluten-free restaurant opened a third location in uncharted territory, South Tampa. The cafe, at 442 W. Kennedy Blvd., Tampa sits on the same block as Oxford Exchange and Fly Bar.

Craft Kafe’s claim to fame is its ability to bake pastries, pizzas, and bread without gluten.

“The intention was to bring the bakery experience that everyone grows up having, but have everything gluten-free,” said owner Teddy Skiadiotis. “Before this, when I would Google ‘gluten-free bakeries’, they’d maybe have a muffin or a cupcake. I wanted to do everything gluten-free, so people don’t even have to ask.”

While Skiadiotis. owns Craft Kafe, he belongs to a family who owns two other popular eateries: Skidder’s Restaurant on St. Pete Beach and Neptune Grill in Gulfport. He co-owns Skidder’s with another family member.

Skiadiotis got his gluten-free break after making a pizza for Skidder’s customer June Radcliffe in 2006. Radcliffe walked into the beach diner with an intolerance for gluten and was dismayed to see no options for her.

Sensing her frustration, the Greek restaurateur offered to make her a gluten-free pizza, if she came back the next day. Radcliffe recently turned 100 years old, and she still loves Skiadiotis’ gluten-free offerings.

“She brought me a card with stickers and thank yous, and I still think about her years later,” he told The Gabber.

The third Craft Kafe location will bring the same flavor as the downtown and West St. Pete locations. He plans to expand the gluten-free empire even farther, without sacrificing quality.

“It makes me happy, people come in and don’t have to drive over the bridge, or they come from Odessa, Orlando,” Skiadiotis said. “I never want to mess with the quality. I’d like to grow, but I’d rather have love and intention in six locations, rather than say, 20.”