St. Pete’s ‘EROTIX’ Exhibit Normalizes Sex, Nudity

There are no community guideline censors or risks of censorship at an art show. That’s the entire idea of EROTIX, a one-night only erotic art and dance exhibit.

Partners in life, and art, Sheba Queen of the Night (a Gulfport burlesque performer) and Gulfport artist Zachary Knight have assembled a pop-up exhibit featuring eroticism and the nude human form; EROTIX.

The artists are hosting the exhibit through their collaborative production company, KNightLife Arts. Metro Health is partnering with EROTIX and bringing a mobile testing truck and a condom fashion show to Saturday’s exhibit.

That’s a fashion show showcasing garb and gowns made entirely from condoms. It’s all part of normalizing sex, the artists explain.

“There’s just not enough avenues to normalize sexuality in art; it’s either romanticized or it’s taboo,” Knight said.

“Even just the word ‘erotic’ can be flagged online,” Sheba added. “We want to create an environment for the artists who don’t have a lot of outlets to show their art like this.”

“Home Alone” by Sasmita Sahoo.

The work aims to bring exposure to things people don’t often talk about in public to celebrate alternative lifestyles.

Both Sheba and Knight identify as erotic creators, so their work will be included alongside a lineup of artists and performers such as Jose Gomez, Colin Ward, Bak Lava, and the host of the night, Jaeda Fuentes. Coastal Creative, a warehouse-style art gallery and show space will be the canvas for EROTIX’s photography and art gallery, but the center show will feature dance, burlesque, sexy performances, tarot readings, and sex-positive vendors all night long.

For those who prefer to keep sexual themes behind closed doors, the artists have a word of advice; steer clear of Coastal on May 28.

“It’s your choice to enter the space, it’s not a public exhibit on the sidewalk,” Knight said. “The more things we do like this, the more the public sees how encouraging the community is of things previously seen as taboo.”

If you haven’t gathered, there will be heavy nudity at the pop-up. The Gulfport curators urge attendees to wear costumes if they’re comfortable; It’s a safe space, after all. “We hope people show up and express their own version of sexuality,” Sheba told The Gabber.

This won’t be Sheba and Knight’s first or last erotic art exhibit in St. Pete. The collaborative artists are known for purgARTory, a creepy burlesque show that premiered October, 2021. They’re bringing the dark arts dance back to Coastal on October 22, 2022.

EROTIX Saturday, May 28. 6-11 p.m. $25-40. erotixartshow.eventbrite.com