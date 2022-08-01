St. Petersburg actress and model Eugenie Bondurant (The Conjuring 3, The Hunger Games, Fear of Rain) isn’t a newbie on the runway, but this May was her first runway dressed nearly entirely in latex.

Bondurant didn’t bat an eye.

“Aside from the heat factor of the latex, for me, it wasn’t too bad. I have worn latex for film shoots before so I wasn’t caught off-guard,” Bondurant said.

On May 22, live streamers and New Yorkers tuned in for the Balenciaga SPRING 23 – NYC SHOW set on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Models – including names like Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa – walked the Wall Street venue completely disguised in wraparound masks and black clothing.

The anonymity was intentional.

“The trading floor … serves as a runway for models whose identities are obscured by fetish bodysuits,” Balenciaga writes on their website.

The six-foot-one, 61-year-old model lived as a working model in her late 20s while living in New York City. She never expected to still be acting and modeling at 61, but here she is. She first got the call to model with Balenciaga when the fashion company’s designer Demna Gvasalia saw her in “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do it.” She played a frightening, stiff-faced role as the Occultist in the supernatural thriller.

“I am a Meisner-trained actor, which means in order for me to justify the actions of my character, I use my imagination and base it in truth. We must sew a seed in truth somewhere so that our acting appears believable,” Bondurant said. “Does this mean that I am anything like this character? Well, let’s hope not.”

Celebrities, actors, and creative types walking in the show were put into different rooms before and after the show.

While Bondurant didn’t meet any Kardashians, she did exchange words with her fair share of pop-culture icons.

“I did however, change with Christine Quinn of ‘Selling Sunset’ who was absolutely charming,” Bondurant said.